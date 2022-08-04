Local preliminary returns: Voters approve district library millage, Sumpter police millages

Local preliminary returns: Voters approve district library millage, Sumpter OKs police millages

Preliminary results of the Aug. 2 primary election show that the Belleville Area District Library millage replacement passed 4,846 to 3,385 with the following totals:

• Van Buren Township – 3,504 yes, 2,135 no

• Sumpter Township – 864 yes, 991 no

• Belleville – 478 yes, 259 no

Sumpter Township voters approved police millage renewal 1 by a vote of 1,274 yes to 695 no (64%). Millage renewal 2 was approved 1,132 yes to 831 no (57%).

Sumpter Township Treasurer, partial term ending 11/20/2024, Democratic primary was won by Sheena Barnes, 446 (54.13%) over incumbent Vincent Warren, 376 (45.63%). Barnes will meet Republican Bart Patterson in the November election.

Wayne County Commission, 11th District, in the Democratic primary shows incumbent Al Haidous getting 5,137 votes (52%) and Toni Clark getting 4,748 (48%). Haidous will meet Republican Corey Blue in the Nov. 8 election.

State Representative, 31st District, Democratic primary: Reggie Miller earned 6,617 votes (80%), and Glenn Morrison, Jr., 1,653 (20%). In the Republican primary, Dale Biniecki earned 5,297 votes (64%) over Holli Vallade, 3018 (36%).

Miller and Biniecki will meet in the Nov. 8 election.

State Senate, 4th District, Democrat Darrin Camilleri was unopposed on the Democratic ballot. On the Republican side, Houston James earned 7,499 (41%); Michael Frazier, 4,080 (23%); James Chapman, 3,493 (19%); and Beth Socia, 3,047 (17%).

Camilleri and James will meet in the Nov. 8 election.