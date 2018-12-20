Local dancers to join Moscow Ballet in The Nutcracker ballet

Dancers Abby Wygonik, Sarah Valinski, and Robyn Watts will be performing with the professionals of the Moscow Ballet in The Nutcracker ballet at the Fox Theater in Detroit at 8 p.m. Dec. 23.

All three girls live in the Belleville/Van Buren Township area and study dance with Jitterbugs Elite Dance, Inc. that is based at the Van Buren Township Hall.