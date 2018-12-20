1

News

Local dancers to join Moscow Ballet in The Nutcracker ballet

Dancers Abby Wygonik, Sarah Valinski, and Robyn Watts will be performing with the professionals of the Moscow Ballet in The Nutcracker ballet at the Fox Theater in Detroit at 8 p.m. Dec. 23.

All three girls live in the Belleville/Van Buren Township area and study dance with Jitterbugs Elite Dance, Inc. that is based at the Van Buren Township Hall.

— Rosemary K. Otzman

Independent Editor

1 Comment

  1. Pat Ryback says:
    December 21, 2018 at 2:22 am

    I enjoy reading the local news as I lived in VB on Sunrise Lane for over 50 years – my sons all graduated from Belleville High school. Many good memories –

    Reply

Leave a comment