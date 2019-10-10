Lincoln Schools increase enrollment for first time in a decade

On Oct. 2, schools across Michigan count the number of students in their classrooms. This is the first of two count days that will happen during the school year. The second will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

Schools will receive their State Aid payment based on 90% of the October count and 10% of the previous February’s count day.

On Oct. 2, Lincoln School Supt. Sean McNatt said, “I am happy to report for the first time in a decade that our fall to fall count has INCREASED! Keep in mind, these are the preliminary numbers.

“Last year, on this day we had a head count of 3,684 students and the official full-time equivalency count came in at 3,689.54. Today, the student count for the district is 3,768 for an increase of 84 students.”

Due to a small senior class and increased construction in the area, the district expects next year’s overall count will increase for the second straight year, he said.

“I would personally like to thank each and every employee in our organization for the outstanding work that you do,” Supt. McNatt said. “It is because of YOU that we are experiencing this growth.”