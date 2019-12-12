Life Saving Awards presented to four in Van Buren Township

Van Buren Township Fire Marshal Dave McInally was driving out of Tim Hortons on Belleville Road on Aug. 28 when he heard a dispatch call for a heart attack at Scott Greca’s Choi Kwang-Do Academy across the street. He got there in 34 seconds.

At the regular meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees on Dec. 3, VBT Public Safety Director Gregory Laurain presented him and three others with life-saving awards. Also present at the meeting was Ron Fansler, whose life they saved.

Director Laurain said academy manager Nicholas Wright called 911 and when McInally got there Fansler was without a pulse. While McInally got the automated external defibrillator (AED) out, he talked Wright through chest compressions. McInally put the pads on Fansler and the AED said to begin, so he shocked him once. Fire Fighters Ryan Smith and Andrew Fidel arrived and assisted until Huron Valley Ambulance came and transported Fansler to Beaumont Wayne Hospital.

“By the time the ambulance came, his pulse was back and he was breathing,” McInally said.

Laurain said Fansler had what doctors called the “Widow Maker.” Doctors said he would not have survived without the joint emergency efforts and that is why he is alive and well today, Laurain said.

“Seconds do count,” Laurain said, and turning to Fansler he stated, “An angel was looking over your shoulder that day.”

Laurain presented awards for Meritorious Actions in saving the life of Ron Fansler to Fire Marshal McInally, Fire Fighter Fidel, and civilian Wright. Fire Fighter Smith was unable to be present because of a family emergency, but he was due to get an award, too.

After the presentation, Fansler produced a bag containing the academy uniform he was wearing that day and he held up the pants and top that had been cut into shreds.

“My heart’s not down here,” he said, holding up the black pants that had been cut apart with scissors.

McInally explained later he and the other fire fighters at the scene didn’t cut up Fansler’s clothes and that must have been done by the ambulance crew or at the hospital. He said that stickers for the heart monitor have to be put in various locations and the clothes had to be cut for that.

In other business at the 37-minute, Dec. 3 township meeting, the board:

• Approved the second reading and adoption of Ordinance #11-19-19 (4) to rezone the ITC corridor through Ashley Crossroads South from RM, Multiple Family Residential, to M-1, Light Industrial, so Ashley can park about 80 trucks;

• Approved the second reading and adoption of Ordinance #11-19-19 (1) to rezone 791 Savage Rd. and 13720 Martinsville Rd. from M-1, Light Industrial, to R1-B, Single Family Residential. Supervisor Kevin McNamara said the township would extend the deadline for other people in that area seeking the free rezoning to the properties’ current use;

• Approved the second reading and adoption of Ordinance #11-19-19 (3) to change the future land use designation on the Master Plan for 41620 E. Huron River Dr. to RM, Multiple Family Residential with a note which states, “Land uses should be limited for parcel 83-089-99-0010-702 to single family detached dwellings at a maximum density of 6-7 single family dwelling units per acre.” This is the property to be developed by Scott Jones and Tammy and Bill Osier;

• Heard Trustee Paul White discuss the new F-150 on the Prepaid List of Nov. 21 that is coming out of the Buildings and Grounds budget. He said the board had a strong discussion on this and the board did not approve of Director Matthew Best driving a township vehicle as his personal vehicle. “It’s important we are not buying personal vehicles,” Trustee White said. Supervisor McNamara said it is not going to be used as a personal vehicle and is scheduled to be a fleet vehicle;

• Heard Trustee White complain about the $3,000 payment to Paula Tutman for a 1-1/2-hour meeting with township employees at township hall on Dec. 18. McNamara praised Tutman as being a motivational speaker used by corporate offices. “I have a serious problem with how money is being spent in this township,” White said. Trustees Reggie Miller and Sherry Frazier agreed they did not know about this until after it was set up and would like to be kept better informed; and

• Heard Trustee Frazier criticize the set up in the Otisville/Sheldon Room, where the meeting was being held since the board room was being upgraded. She pointed out, after all the money the township has spent on electronic equipment, that there were only two microphones at the board table, and they were in front of the men. “We don’t have three microphones in this place? Shame on us,” she said.