Library to set millage replacement for August ballot

A 0.6864-mill question will be put on the August primary ballot to replace the millage that expired last year for the Belleville Area District Library’s operation.

This is what was left of the 0.7 millage for 12 years approved in 2010 for operating of the district library while it was still in the old building. The Headlee rollback has reduced it to the 0.06864-mill figure and the final millage amount requested will depend on Headlee figures and could be less.

The millage expired in 2021, but the library board decided not to pay for a special election for this single question. Board members said they wanted the highest number of voters possible to vote on their millage and chose the August primary. If voters fail to approve the millage – which is about half of its operating budget – the board will place it on the November ballot, after explaining its need.

Taxpayers also approved in 2014 an average of 0.96 mill for 20 years for construction of the new library and 0.75 mill in 2017 for operation of the new library.

At the March 8 meeting of the District Library Board, board finance director Tonya Stoudemire said after the ballot in August for 15 years, that millage will be aligned with the other millage that expires in 2036.

She said the official ballot language has to be approved and turned in to the county by May.

Board chairman Sharon Peters said the original operating millage that was voted in 2016 that came with the new building will have to go back to the public for renewal.

Joy Cichewicz said they won’t be able to call it a renewal.

Chairwoman Peters said if they put it on the ballot last year they could have called it a “renewal,” but now they can’t call it a renewal. She said it technically “replaces” the millage that expired in 2021 and they will have to explain that to the voters.

“It would have cost us a lot of money to have a special election and have the clerks have to open the polls for a piddly number of voters,” Peters said.

“We want the most amount of voters,” Cichewicz said.

Peters said they no longer will have to contend with the Downtown Development Authorities and the Local Development Finance Authority with this replacement millage.

The board voted unanimously to direct their attorney to draft ballot language for the replacement millage.

“If it fails?” asked John Juriga.

“Go for it again,” Peters said.

At the April 12 meeting the board plans to finalize the language to submit for the ballot by May 10.

Although the board can’t legally campaign in favor of the millage, a ballot committee will be organized to support its passage.

In other business at the one-hour-and-25-minute meeting, the board:

• Heard marketing committee chairperson Alma Hughes-Grubbs report on plans made for both the April 9 open-house and ribbon-cutting and the April 29 special party for donors. For the open house the ribbon-cutting will be held outside under the canopy and the band will be next to the fireplace. Food will be in the Cozzad Room and Councilman Steve Jones will be the disc jockey. Arrangements were made to have a library board picture taken by Shannon Photography to be a part of the display on the construction of the new building;

• Heard Cichewicz give a building committee report all the air quality updates are in place but can’t be turned on because the pressure is too low at the gas line and they have to wait for DTE to come out and take care of it. The air equipment added another BTU to the system, so more pressure is needed. She also discussed the Frost Block outside the Cozzad door, adding guards over the fire alarms so the children can’t pull them, and ongoing problems with the dishwasher;

• Heard Director Suchy say that COVID numbers have continued to fall since last month and both the state health department and the CDC have adjusted their COVID recommendations. Wayne County is currently at low community risk for COVID, so masks are no longer recommended for most settings. “We have a little bit of relief right now,” she said;

• Heard Suchy also report that the library is having trouble getting service for the paper recycling bin in the parking lot. Frequently, cars are parked nearby, effectively blocking the dumpster. The bin is expected to be repositioned so the recycling truck can have access when the adjacent parking sp aces are in use;

• Learned part-time Adult Services Librarian Marissa Lasoff-Santos has left her position here to become full-time librarian at the Westland Library;

• Heard vice chairwoman Mary Jane Dawson ask the board to remember the people in Ukraine and donate and pray for them. Board secretary Hughes-Grubbs also requested prayer for the people in Ukraine;

• Heard Cichewicz ask about the use of the branch in Sumpter Township and was told it has little users. Peters said, “We hope to see it pop” in the future and Suchy say, “We have to give it some more time”;

• Heard Peters say the board members have said they will have their celebration of the new library “when we won’t have to wear masks. We’ve been waiting for years. I’m really exited.” The celebrations, probably without masks, are planned for April 9 and 29. She also reported she attended the Music Lady’s (Beverly Meyer’s) “Judy Darling Memorial Concert for Children” and it was a great experience, with more people with white hair attending than children. Judy Darling was greatly loved, she said; and

• Learned this was the first meeting since all the new signs are up in the library and it would be a good time to make another tour of the library to see them.