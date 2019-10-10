Library to host 2020 Census Team to talk about local census jobs

The Belleville Area District Library will host a 2020 Census Team from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, to help people apply for census jobs.
Members of Michigan’s Regional Census Office are visiting the library to discuss and answer any questions on available census jobs for the upcoming 2020 Census.
In addition, they will be available to assist patrons on applying for those census jobs.
