Library sets three sessions of Virtual Chess to learn the basics

The Belleville Area District Library has three sessions of Virtual Chess coming up for anyone wanting to learn the basics of the game.

Staff member Jonathan Richards will teach how to play chess using a virtual chess board from chess.org . Those who would like to interact with Richards on chess.org should sign up for an account in advance. Space is limited.

Up to two guardians may accompany their child to interact and watch. Register with an email so that Zoom meeting details can be sent to participants. Register at http://belleville.evanced.info/signup

Sessions are set for:

• June 22 (all ages) 3-4 p.m.

• June 23 (adults only) 6-7 p.m.

• June 25 (ages 5-15) 11 a.m.-noon

The events can be found on Facebook as well. Registration is linked to in each event.

https://www.facebook.com/events/564306011180646/ (June 22)

https://www.facebook.com/events/266130464453434/ (June 23)

https://www.facebook.com/events/597889517751268/ (June 25)

Crystal Corcoran

Belleville Area District Library

Adult Service Librarian

(734) 699-3291 x217