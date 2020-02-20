Library plans going-away party at Fred C. Fischer site

At 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, a big, going-away party is being thrown at the Fred C. Fischer Library before it is torn down and made into a parking lot.

The public is invited and it’s free.

At the Feb. 11 meeting of the Belleville Area District Library Board the details of that party were discussed. The soft opening of the new library is planned for Feb. 24, but that date is a “maybe” since details have to be completed in order to get a certificate of occupancy from the city.

Architect Dan Whisler said it it highly unlikely that the new library will be able to open on Feb. 24, but the 25th is a possibility. He said they will move the construction fencing from the old building to the new building.

On Feb. 21 the Cross Town Horn Band will lead participants around the old library building and then inside for the party. There will be more music and light refreshments from the Bayou Grill and Fred C. Fischer is expected to be there. There will be lots of Mardi Gras-inspired necklaces and other decorations to get in the spirit of the celebration.

Architect Whisler said the pavers have come for the terrace and they could go in later that week and the lighted railing for the terrace is coming. The panels at the rear of the terrace can’t go in until the railing is in place.

He said 12 planters in a variety of sizes for the terrace are stored inside the building. All the furniture came in as scheduled and is stored, he said.

He said the following week the library staff will be able to start moving into their work stations. He reported the 75-inch televisions have been delivered.

Whisler said the following week things will be put in their proper places and, “It’s going to wrap up here quickly.” He said the punch list wasn’t done yet, but maybe they can do the walk through the following week.

Whistler said the railing needs to get installed and then they can schedule the final inspection.

Library Director Mary Jo Suchy said they had a problem with the Dell computer order and then Dell sent doubles and about 60 came in. She said there are eight youth computers, six teen computers and 20 adult computers and library catalogs, plus 22 staff computers. She said there are 38 public computers, including laptops for classes in the classroom.

In other business at the one-hour-and-18-minute meeting, the board:

• Approved A Production Building Solutions (APBS) for cleaning of the new library at a cost of $2,550 per month, the low bid. There were three bidders for the contract;

• Accepted the six-month budget report ending Dec. 31, with Director Suchy saying, “We’re on track”;

• Heard Director Suchy report that the following have been hired part-time: Library Assistants Caitlin Glasser, Nicole Grisham, Gail Moody, and Kamron Reynolds; Clerks Kimberlee Enright, Kiri MacDonell, Karrie Smith, and Grace Yates; and Facilities Assistant Robert Miller. The facilities assistant is a new position that will continue to evolve once they are in the new building. He will supplement TLN (The Library Network) delivery to the branch and will assist with table and chair setup in the meeting rooms in the new library;

• Learned Crystal Corcoran has been promoted from substitute librarian to part-time librarian; Jackie Douglas promoted from clerk to library assistant; and Michelle Wloch from circulation supervisor to department head;

• Was advised the Sumpter Media Center has been bustling with patrons picking up their holds and using the internet. The staff has been able to work with the new Envisionware computer sign-in and print management system. The system will also be used at the main library. Suchy said they had to close the branch early one evening due to a gas leak at the meter. DTE had to replace the meter. It was reported about 25 people a day are using the media center. Red curtains and a red refrigerator and microwave have been added to the building;

• Heard board chairman Sharon Peters report that the art committee met the previous week and walked the new library to identify places for art. Barbara Miller, who is on the art committee, said from the audience that she has recommended the committee take advisement from fresco artist Hubert Massey. When asked, architect Whisler said that the hanging system for art was not ordered, but the lights are in place to illuminate the display wall. There also is a question of display cases for art items. Plans are in place for a Suffragette display in the fall. Whisler said he would look into the hanging system; and

• Heard building committee chairperson Joy Cichewicz say, “I’m just excited.” Fellow committee member Mary Jane Dawson added, “I’m more excited than she is.” Chairperson Peters said this has been a long, difficult project to get finances for and build a new library and everyone is excited that it is almost complete.