Library closed until further notice: Staff member has COVID

The Belleville Area District Library in downtown Belleville, along with its Sumpter Township Media Center, are closed until further notice, according to a posting on its website over the weekend.

The posting said: “In accordance with our COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan, the BADL will be closed until further notice in response to a reported case of COVID-19 on our staff.”

On Monday, Library Director Mary Jo Suchy said they are waiting to make sure no one else is infected. If all goes well, they will reopen on Monday, Feb. 15.

The library board held its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 9, via Zoom.