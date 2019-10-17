Learn how to clone library’s beloved crab apple tree for yourself

A Tree Grows in Belleville: Learn how to grow fruit trees and take a piece of Fred C. Fischer Library history home with you!

Dawn Hughes, certified arborist and owner of Urban Arbor Care, will lead participants through two different methods of tree propagation using the library’s own beloved crab apple.

A Clone is Born I

Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.

Belleville Library Program Room

Participants will take cuttings from the mother tree and learn how to “root” the cuttings to preserve the tree’s identical genetics. Attendees may also collect crab apples to sow at home.

A Clone is Born II

Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.

Belleville Library Program Room

Learn about the “wood wide web” and the importance of a healthy soil micro-biome and tree roots. Repot successful cuttings from the first session and learn how to overwinter the clones.

This program series is suitable for all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required for each session.

Sponsored by the 2020 Belleville Area Garden Walk.

Hilary Savage, Assistant Director

Belleville Area District Library

167 Fourth St., Belleville

(734) 699-3291 www.belleville.lib.mi.us