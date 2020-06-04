League of Women Voters seeks questions for Zoom candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of NW Wayne County is holding candidate forums via teleconference (Zoom) for those running for the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees (June 30), the Sumpter Township Supervisor, and the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees (both on July 8).

The League is a non-partisan organization that never supports or opposes political parties or candidates, said Paula Bowman, League president.

All Democratic and Republican candidates have been invited to participate in the forums, which will be recorded and made available on the League’s website (LWVnorthwestwayne.org) shortly after the forums are completed.

The candidates who win their primary election on Aug. 4 will advance to the November election ballot.

When in-person forums are held, the League depends on questions for the candidates to come from the audience. Since the live Zoom forums are closed to the public, residents are encouraged to send questions to the League via their email at lwvmail@yahoo.com .

“This is an opportunity for Van Buren and Sumpter township voters to ask questions they want answers to,” Bowman said. “We welcome their participation.”