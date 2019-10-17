League of Women Voters hold candidate forum with light crowd

Just two of the four candidates running for the Belleville City Council showed up to face the public at a candidate forum at the Belleville High School mini-auditorium on Oct. 2 before an audience of five.

Paula Bowman, president of the League of Women Voters of Northwestern Wayne County, was moderator and she interviewed first-time candidate Ken Voigt and incumbent Councilman Jack Loria who is running for reelection.

The other two candidates, Kelly Bates and write-in candidate Aafrika Poole, did not attend the forum.

Bowman pointed out that also on the city ballot, Mayor Kerreen Conley is running for reelection without opposition. Also, there is a bond issue from the school district and a proposed assessment for public safety for the city.

Voigt said he decided to run because of the Scott Jones development and the new library downtown that gives an opportunity to improve things in the community. He is a longtime activist in the city, having lived there 40 years. He served on the Downtown Development Authority for 18 years, worked in the police department for 25 years and served on the Sign Committee and Planning Commission. He has a degree in public administration with a minor in urban planning.

Loria said he decided to run because, after serving two terms, he thought he could help the new city manager with his background. He said he had worked well with present City Manager Diana Kollmeyer, but she is retiring. He said he worked on the development program 20 years ago and it is just now coming to fruition. He said he has been in the community for 70 years and was on the fire department for 27 years, 13 as fire chief. He and his wife Rosemary were named Belleville High School Distinguished Graduates.

Loria said both he and Voigt want the community to thrive, and Voigt agreed.

Bowman offered questions that had been sent in ahead of time and written out at the forum. She asked if now that Van Buren Township has a full-time fire department would Belleville will be able to have VBT fire fighters serve the city.

Voigt said it is up the council to make the decision, and ultimately the voters. “It needs to be studied,” he said.

Loria said this has been discussed a number of times and what needs to be decided is, “what’s going to be best for our community?”

Bowman asked another submitted question on whether Belleville has an opioid problem.

Loria responded there is a problem in the area and Councilman Tom Fielder has a handle on the subject from his meetings at the Detroit Wayne County Mental Health Authority. He regularly brings back reports and keeps the council up to date, Loria said.

Voigt said just about everywhere has an opioid problem right now and he doesn’t know what the city council can do about it.

Bowman asked another submitted question on whether it is important to increase diversity in Belleville and how you would go about it.

Voigt said it’s a good thing, but he doesn’t know about how the council could do that, since the city is landlocked.

Loria said the city is unique, since it is surrounded by Van Buren Township. “People have the opportunity to come into the community, but can we get them?” he asked.

Bowman then asked about improving the city’s infrastructure and how that would be funded.

“Our sewer system is old, but how to fund it?” Loria asked. He said he wished the city got more revenue sharing money from the state. “Maybe with a new city manager, we could get grants,” he said.

“It’s a challenge to us,” Voigt agreed. “The streets are not in good condition,” he said, recalling that they were paved in the early 1970s and they have deteriorated. “It’s not easy.”

Bowman asked the two candidates to describe collaborating with someone they disliked.

Voigt said he doesn’t dislike anyone and tries to get along with others. It’s the key to relationships, he said.

“As elected officials you have to be open to every opinion,” Loria said.

Bowman then asked about their voting records. Loria said he doesn’t think he’s missed a vote in many years. Voigt said he has been voting since he was legally eligible and doesn’t think he ever missed an election.

To end the questions, Bowman asked if money were no object what would the candidates like to do for the city. Voigt said he would replace all the streets and Loria said he would replace the streets and sewers.

After the final comments, Bowman said the forum was filmed and the link is now available on the League’s website (LWVnorthwestwayne.org).

Belleville voters can also access the League’s non-partisan, on-line voter guide at VOTE411.org. By typing in their address, a voter can view and compare responses to questions. A print version of the voter guide is now available at the Belleville Area Library.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government.