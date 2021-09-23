Leaders speak on State of the Community at Sept. 14 event

Speakers at the Sept. 14 State of the Communities event put on by the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce were, Van Buren Public Schools Superintendent Pete Kudlak, City of Belleville Mayor Kerreen Conley, Sumpter Township Administrator/Deputy Supervisor Michelle Cole, and Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara.

Supervisor McNamara screened a video for his report and Mayor Conley had illustrations that she used to help tell the story of Belleville during the last year. Supt. Kudlak and Administrator Cole spoke of the challenges and how they were met at the school district and Sumpter Township.

The annual State of the Communities event was held at Angel Food Catering in Van Buren Township.