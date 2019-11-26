Laurain named president of Wayne Co. Assoc. of Chiefs of Police

On Nov. 19, 34th District Court Judge David M. Parrott swore in Van Buren Township Public Safety Director Gregory M. Laurain as president of the Wayne County Association of Chiefs of Police. The swearing-in ceremony of the incoming executive board took place during its monthly meeting held at Wayne County Community College, Ted Scott Campus. Laurain has served and held several positions on the executive board, including secretary and vice president.

Sworn in were Michigan State Police Captain Tom Deasy as treasurer, Livonia Chief Curtis Caid as past president, Plymouth Director of Public Safety/Police Chief Al Cox as secretary, Westland Chief Jeff Jedrusik as sergeant at arms, Northville Chief Al Maciag as vice president, and Laurain as president. Laurain will represent member police chiefs, directors and executive-level law enforcement professionals across Wayne County during his term.

“It is an honor to serve in the position,” said Laurain. “I look forward to carrying on the mission and goals of the organization. We will continue to provide our collective advice and take strong stances on any issue affecting law enforcement in Wayne County.”