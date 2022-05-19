Landscaping upgrades under way at Belleville Area Museum

The big tree in front of the Belleville Area Museum on Main Street in downtown Belleville was cut down on Friday, May 13, as part of Van Buren Township’s landscaping upgrades to the property. By Monday afternoon, May 16, the tree that used to be lighted by Santa Claus after the Christmas parade over the years was gone, as well. That tree still had its Christmas lights on it as of Friday.

A meeting to discuss the museum’s future use is set from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 1, at the Belleville Area District Library. The public is invited.