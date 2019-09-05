Kmart in Van Buren Township to close before Christmas

Eight Michigan Kmarts, including the one in Van Buren Township, will be closing before Christmas this year.

Others, including Clio, Midland, Oscoda, Grayling, Hastings, Menominee, and Marine City also will permanently shut their doors by mid-December.

The Kmart on Rawsonville Road has posted a sign that it is no longer accepting layaways. Liquidation sales will begin in mid-September, with store closing by mid-December, according to the company statement issued Saturday.