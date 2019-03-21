Keystone teacher receives Excellence in Teaching Award

Keystone Academy held a surprise assembly on March 12 to honor Shelia Montri, kindergarten teacher at Keystone, for winning National Heritage Academies’ annual Excellence in Teaching (EIT) Award.

The ceremony featured a presentation by NHA Chief Academic Officer Todd McKee and Keystone Academy Principal Jorvonna Drain. Montri was unaware that she won the award and was informed during the assembly, following an announcement and the release of celebratory streamers.

“Our Excellence in Teaching awards shine a light on the unsung heroes who are every day making a difference in children’s lives,” NHA CEO Brian Britton said.

“I love hearing the stories of joy and passion that our teachers bring to their work – stories that are humbling and truly demonstrate the purpose behind what we do, transform lives,” Britton said. “These award winners are so deserving of this recognition, and I am proud to recognize their efforts.”

This year, 154 employees were recognized with 11 final winners. The winners received points through an internal employee recognition program called High Five valued at $3,500, which allows the winner to choose from a variety of goods, a $1,000 gift card for classroom supplies, and a plaque.

“Shelia is a mentor to two teachers at Keystone. She is always willing to share resources and ideas that benefit Keystone as a whole,” said Principal Drain. “She has been recognized as an EIT finalist previously and we are excited that she is the winner this year.”

Montri holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from the University of Toledo and a master’s degree from Nova Southeastern University.

Keystone Academy, managed by National Heritage Academies, is a free, public, charter school serving students in kindergarten through eighth grade in the Belleville area. For more information, visit keystoneacademy.org .