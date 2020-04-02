Keystone reinstates third eight grade class, ups seats to 768

Keystone Academy Principal Jorvonna Drain gave a glowing report on enrollment and attendance, teacher retention, and interim educational improvement during the Keystone board of directors’ meeting on March 12.

The next day, the school had half a day of classes and then closed until April 6, along with all other schools in the state, a step mandated by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her plan to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

At the March 12 meeting, Principal Drain said National Heritage Academies have reset the 2020-21 school enrollment for Keystone at 768, instead of the 746 previously approved. This includes 78 students in three eighth-grade classes. There had been a decision to reduce eighth grade to two classes.

She said Stephanie Laurie was hired for 10 hours a week to increase the enrollment and now, because of her successes, she has been increased to 20 hours a week.

Drain also noted that staff retainage is very high for the 2019-20 school year, with just 2.67% of the teachers leaving for a variety of reasons, way down from 27.52% leaving in 2018-19 and 30.25% leaving in 2017-18.

Student attendance has improved and now they have an average daily attendance of 95.1%, which exceeds the State’s goal.

Student discipline shows reduced suspension and events per student.

Student interim data, before the testing set for April and May, shows growth the staff is proud of, she said.

According to the 2017-18 M-STEP results, Drain said, Keystone out-performed the local districts as well as the State average in all subjects and grade levels for the past 12 years.

Drain said NHA has tracked scores for Van Buren, Lincoln, Huron, Milan, Romulus, Wayne-Westland, and Ypsilanti over the last 12 years and Keystone has outperformed them all.

“Our biggest competition is ourself,” Drain said.

“Due to Keystone’s ongoing enrollment efforts and positive response from the community, we are excited to be adding back the third section of eight grade for the 2020-21 school year,” Drain later said. “Keystone consistently attracts and accepts new students for this current school year as well as the next. We look forward to continuing our positive relationships and partnerships within our school and community.”

In other business at the one-hour-and-33-minute meeting, the board:

• Approved grades 6, 7, and 8 to have AP (advanced placement) classes available;

• Approved Plante Moran to perform the school’s year-end financial audit for 2019-20. The negotiated fee with Plante Moran is $5,670 for the basic financial statements and an additional $4,790 if a single audit is required;

• Discussed the 2020 National Charter Schools Conference, June 21-24 at the Marriott World Center in Orlando, FL, with vice-president Darren Hickonbottom voicing an interest in attending;

• Approved the 2020-21 board calendar and the 2020-21 school calendar;

• Approved the revised 2020-21 Offered Seats schedule as presented by NHA;

• Approved allocating more than $5,000 to the PTO to help pay for the four new bottle refill water fountains — one in each hallway and one in the gym — to improve the school’s green footprint;

• Discussed that the board might pay for playground equipment for the middle school. President Losen said NHA will put fill dirt in the area chosen for the equipment, but the school needs a plan;

• Discussed how to observe Administrative Assistants Week, April 20-24, and Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4-8; and

• Discussed the NHA Board Symposium Oct. 20 at The Inn at St. John’s, Plymouth. This is the tenth year of the symposium.