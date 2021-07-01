Keystone Academy Board reelects Vesta Losen as president

At its annual meeting held May 13 in person the Keystone Academy Board of Directors reelected Vesta Losen as board president, effective immediately.

The board’s newest member Steven Harsant was elected vice president. Charlene Derrick was reelected treasurer and Patricia Kirkpatrick reelected secretary.

The former vice president Darren Hickonbottom has not attended any of the last four meetings, including this annual meeting. His term runs through June 30, 2022.

At the annual meeting, the board also appointed:

• National Heritage Academies representative Andrew Roth as Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Officer;

• CS3 Law as board counsel;

• NHA’s Director of Construction Joe Sprys as Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act Contact; and

• Keystone Principal Jorvonna Drain as coordinator of the Title VI (civil right/discrimination), Title IX (gender equity) and Section 504 (law requiring special accommodations to certain students), as required by federal statute.

The board also held a budget hearing and then approved the 2021-22 budget of $7,772,064 as presented by NHA.

The board calendar for 2021-22 was approved. Also approved was the Revised Student Data Privacy and Protection Policy and Revised FERPA Opt Out Form, as recommended by NHA, the NHA attorney, and the Keystone attorney.

In other business, the board:

• Was informed the eighth-grade promotion ceremony for 46 students will be held outside in the parking lot on June 8 with one car per family allowed and families listening on their radios. The students will be socially distanced on both sides of the stage and come on the stage to get their diplomas. The graduating eighth graders voted to wear special T-shirts they designed. Guest speaker will be 2021 Belleville High School Salutatorian Joshua Jeng, who also graduated from Keystone. Jeng has won one of the $500 scholarships from Keystone this year;

• Heard Principal Drain announce that the Gaga Pit was installed on May 10. She said eighth grade teacher Kaminski and first-grade teacher Lumbardo are finalists for NHA’s Excellence in Teaching Award. They were selected to be among the “best of the best” out of all 90 NHA schools for the 2019-20 school year. She also said the staff enjoyed their Mexican lunch from a food truck during Staff Appreciation Week when something different was done to honor them each of the five days; and

• Was advised a new physical education teacher hired is Kelvin Tyle and a new second-grade teacher is Kristin Felsburg. A resource room teacher, a special education paraprofessional, and a third-grade teacher are all out on medical leave.