Keystone Academy board buys 35 ukuleles for music program

Fifth grade music students at Keystone Academy will continue to have classes in playing the ukulele and singing along, without having to share a ukulele, since the Keystone school board bought them enough ukuleles for a whole classroom.

At its regular meeting on Nov. 14, the Keystone board voted to purchase 35 ukuleles, with cases and picks, at a cost not to exceed $1,500.

This is from the board’s budget for discretionary spending in the school.

Music teacher Kelly Vandenbush said she started a ukulele program with 15 ukuleles that were loaned to her from a teacher in another school, who eventually asked for them back.

Three ukuleles were donated to the school from students from the last class. Some students got ukuleles for Christmas so they could practice at home.

“This allows kids who don’t join band in fifth grade to learn how to play a musical instrument … It’s quick to learn and you can play with as little or as much skill as you will,” she said.

She said with the 15 borrowed ukuleles, two students shared a ukulele, so one always had to wait for a turn.

She said her request includes picks for the ukuleles and a resource book with more songs, although she said she had a lot of songs in her head.

She said the students learn how to sing as they play and then they can perform at the school’s Arts, Beats, and Eats festival.

She said students who are in the band learn to play the band instrument and the ukulele — two instruments.

Although the music teacher requested 30 ukuleles, the board approved an extra five to make sure they wouldn’t have to borrow any so everyone could have an instrument.

In other business at the 90-minute meeting, the board:

• Approved spending $3,500 for what was referred to as “Christmas Marketing,” for gifts for all the employees and board members — about 80;

• Approved and accepted the 2018-19 audit report from Plante Moran;

• Approved the School Emergency Operations Plan with corrected spellings of some names in the 80-page document;

• Approved a resolution to relinquish federal funds for Title III Immigrant Student Allocations. Andrew Roth of National Heritage Academies explained that the state money is for kids not born on U.S. soil or immigrants. He said there are five such students at Keystone and at $86 each that is $430 total. “Tell the MDA (Michigan Department of Education) thanks, but no thanks. It’s too much work for the teacher and is very restrictive. Only five kids can use it,” Roth said. “It’s not worth our time,” Drain agreed;

• Noted there have been 117 tardy students since school started in September and 48 absences. Principal Jorvana Drain said in June a parent made the Sumpter Township Police aware of a parental responsibility law and the police department said they will work with the school. She said Van Buren has its own truancy officer. Principal Drain said students with 10 absences are referred to the Sumpter Police Department. “I’m so grateful Sumpter Township has stepped in here,” said board president Vesta Losen. She said Keystone has asked Wayne County for help in the past, but the county said there are too many absences and they couldn’t handle it;

• Approved the 2019-20 amended budget. President Losen said there are fewer students and that will make 25 per class. “I’m happy it’s not 28 … and NHA is actually putting more money into the budget for students,” Losen said. “I’m sorry for the kids who aren’t here to experience NHA, but although we can do it, 28 per class is over the top.” The $240 per pupil was vetoed by the governor in a political move, Roth said. Losen said there are fewer students and less money coming in, and now the governor’s cut reduced the budget even more. She said while Keystone doesn’t bus students, they do have to maintain their building just like any other school;

• Learned Rosalie Giannotti has volunteered to serve again as Keystone’s representative on the ISD Parent Advisory Committee; and

• Heard parent Jessica Lane say a lot of parents are concerned about the truancy and absentee rules and they should be given more information, so they understand. She said they don’t want to get into trouble. Lane asked if her child is sick one day, is he in trouble? She presented a letter to the board on the issue and Losen accepted it and said she would make sure board members got it. Losen said they have had an ongoing problem with truancies. Lane said everyone is panicking. Principal Drain said anyone with concerns or questions should contact the school so they are not confused by rumors and heresay. She said she had sent out a letter on the subject. Lane said when there was inclement weather, minus four degrees out, there were 75 kids lined up. “A lot of parents are concerned,” Lane said. Dean Robyn Mallari said in the past the school pushed the tardy time to 8:10 and 8:15 a.m. and parents were pushing it to 8:30 a.m. “We opened a can of worms,” she said. Drain said on Nov. 11 when it stormed, she held off tardies to 8:10 a.m. She said if the roads are icy, parents should plan accordingly, leave early. And, she said, there weren’t 75 lined up. “They made it here on time,” Drain said “I want to be understanding of the weather, but to uphold our policies. My staff has to be here on time. If the snow is heavy, I’ll consider extending tardies, but tardies start at 8 o’clock.”