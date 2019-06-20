Katherine Russell is 2019 Strawberry Festival Queen

Katherine Russell, 16, was named Strawberry Festival Queen at last Friday’s pageant. For her talent performance, she sang. She is the daughter of Scott and Mendie Russell and a student at Belleville High School. First runner-up Gabrielle DeLibera, 16, is the daughter of Victor and Margo DeLibera and a BHS student. For her talent she played a musical instrument. Second runner up is Julia Marshall, 18, the daughter of Christopher Marshall and Heather Larson, and a recent BHS graduate. For her talent, she played the flute. Court member Deborah Usenvbuwa, 16, is the daughter of William Osaigbovo and Mercy Unsenvbuwa, and a BHS student. She sang for her talent presentation. The queen received a $1,000 scholarship and the three members of the court received $500 each.