Joe Stafford faces a second charge of robbing a Chase bank

Joe Stafford, who is facing a charge of bank robbery at the Chase bank in Belleville on Nov. 7, has been charged with a second bank robbery, this one in Canton Township on Nov. 5.

The Canton robbery also occurred at a Chase bank, this one located at Michigan Avenue and Old Canton Center Road.

Canton police allege Stafford, 55, a resident of Georgia, entered the bank and presented a note to the teller demanding money, acquired an unknown amount of cash, and fled the scene.

Stafford was arraigned in Plymouth’s 35th District Court on Nov. 25 on one count of bank robbery, a felony punishable by up to life imprisonment. He was also charged with habitual offender, a sentence enhancer.

Chief Judge Michael J. Gerou set Stafford’s bond at $250,000 (10%) and ordered a GPS tether in the event bond is posted.

Stafford was set to next appear for his probable cause conference in the Plymouth court on Dec. 4, but his court-appointed attorney Sam Churikian said he tried to meet with him the day before, but at 5 p.m. the meeting was cancelled.

Churikian said someone in the Wayne County Jail tested positive on Stafford’s floor and all the prisoners were locked down. Stafford was unable to attend the Plymouth court session even by Zoom.

Judge Gerou adjourned the probable cause conference to 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 15 and his preliminary exam to 11:30 a.m., Jan. 22.

Churikian said he’s sure Canton police have video and other discovery. He requested a discovery order and Judge Gerou signed the order.

Stafford, who is in the Wayne County Jail on the Belleville charge, also was in 34th District Court in Romulus by Zoom on Nov. 25. His court-appointed attorney Churikian said he had all the paper discovery sent to him for that case, but he is waiting for fingerprints, photos from the bank and other pictures, so Stafford’s probable cause conference at 34th District Court was adjourned until 11 a.m., Dec. 9.