Jerry, Peggy Zywicki mark 50 years of marriage

Jerry Zywicki and Peggy Hiveley were married at Fellowship Baptist Church in Wayne, MI, on Nov. 29, 1969. The reception followed at the PNA Hall in Sumpter Township.

They live together in Sumpter Township in the same home they built in 1969.

An early 50th anniversary celebration took place in May on Mackinac Island along with their daughter Erica Fulton, son-in-law Eddy, and grandsons Colin and Ethan.