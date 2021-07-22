Jenna Wisner of VBT graduates from U.S. Air Force Academy

Jenna Wisner, daughter of Dale and Karen Wisner, graduated from the United States Air Force Academy on May 26. Jenna has been a resident of Van Buren Township since 2001. She graduated from Lutheran Westland High School in 2016.
Upon high school graduation, Jenna was honored to receive a letter of recommendation and nomination from both Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and Senator Debbie Stabenow.
Wisner was a part of the Academy Cadet Squadron 20, “The Tough Twenty Trolls,” where she earned a bachelor of science degree in Geospacial Science. She commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and will be based in Colorado Springs.
Jenna Wisner, daughter of Dale and Karen Wisner, graduated from the United States Air Force Academy on May 26. Jenna has been a resident of Van Buren Township since 2001. She graduated from Lutheran Westland High School in 2016.