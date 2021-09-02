Jeffrey Thurman of VBT sentenced to one year in prison in murder case

Jeffrey Thurman, 21, of Van Buren Township and Calvin Vanderhoff, 21, of Canton Township were sentenced in Washtenaw County Circuit Court on Aug. 30 to each spend one year in prison for their parts in the shooting death of Brandon Cross, 19, in Pittsfield Township in 2017.

The judge said the two had been given a second chance.

The shooter, Xavier F. Payne of Ann Arbor, who was 16 at the time, was sentenced to life in prison on Aug. 9 following a jury trial.