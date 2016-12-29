Jacob Hoppe honored as student/athlete

SPRING ARBOR, MI — The Crossroads League has announced its Academic All-Crossroads League award winners for the 2016 fall seasons, and a league-best 32 Spring Arbor University student-athletes were recognized for their academic excellence.

Among those named was Jacob Hoppe, a senior from Belleville, who was honored in the men’s cross country category.

A total of 204 student-athletes from the Crossroads League’s ten member institutions participating in men’s cross country, women’s cross country, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball received the honor. Spring Arbor led all schools with 32 recipients while Taylor University and Mount Vernon Nazarene University followed with 29 and 26.

In order to be eligible for Academic All-Crossroads League, a student-athlete must have reached junior status academically and possess a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for the entire academic semester in which the student-athlete participated in the league sport.