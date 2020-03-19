It’s time for the Census, be sure to be counted

The 2020 U.S. Census count has begun and elected officials throughout the nation are urging their populations to be counted because it will affect federal money coming to their areas as well as the number of Congress persons assigned to each state for representation.

What the Census is:

The Census is a count of every person who lives in the United States and its territories. It is performed by the U.S. Census Bureau every 10 years. Every resident of the United States is being asked to respond to the Census with a count of each person living in their home as of April 1, 2020.

The 2020 Census can be completed online, by phone, or via a paper questionnaire.

Why the Census matters:

Results of the 2020 Census will inform decisions about allocating hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding to communities across the country – for hospitals, fire departments, school lunch programs, and other critical programs and services.

The Census helps to determine federal funding distributions for roads, schools, emergency services, public transportation, libraries, and more.

Results affect planning and funding for infrastructure – including programs for highway planning and construction, Section 8 housing, federal transit, community development, and rural water and waste disposal systems.

After each decade’s Census, state officials redraw the boundaries of the congressional and state legislative districts to account for population shifts.

Privacy and data security:

By federal law, Census information is private and confidential.

Personal information shared with the Census cannot be used against you or anyone else by any government agency or court.

Your responses can only be used to produce statistics. They cannot be used for law enforcement purposes or to determine your eligibility for government benefits.

The Census Bureau encrypts all responses submitted online and stored in its computers. To support historical research, Title 44 of the U.S. Code allows the National Archives and Records Administration to release census records only after 72 years.

Learn more at 2020census.gov.

This information courtesy of the Southeastern Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG).