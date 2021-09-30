Independent to raise subscription rates to cover P.O. rate hike

In order to cover the recent raise in postage rates by the U.S. Postal Service, the Belleville-Area Independent will raise the cost of its subscriptions as of Nov. 1.

The annual rate for subscriptions for addresses in Michigan will go from $30 to $35. The annual rate for subscriptions for addresses out of state will go from $35 to $40.

The last time the Independent raised its subscription rates was in April 2013, more than eight years ago. The free paper is sent and subscribers pay for the postage, which varies when the number of pages goes up or down.