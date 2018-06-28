Huron Valley Ambulance hosts free summer events for kids

Huron Valley Ambulance (HVA) is hosting several fun and educational events for preschool and elementary aged children this summer.

HVA’s Camp 9-1-1 and Paw Patrol Pals promise to teach participants important first aid skills while also exposing them to careers in medicine and public safety. Both events are offered free of charge.

A well-loved annual event, Camp 9-1-1 is returning for its 12th year. Run by HVA EMTs and Paramedics, this two-day camp teaches campers basic first aid, CPR, and how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) – the machine that shocks a heart back into rhythm in a cardiac emergency. Campers are taught that even children can potentially save a life.

Camp 9-1-1 features field trips to local hospital Emergency Departments and Fire Departments. Guest speakers include officers from local Police and Sheriff’s Departments and the Michigan State Police. HVA has openings available at three Camp 9-1-1 sessions in Washtenaw County. Camps are limited to 30 campers, so early registration is encouraged.

More information and registration can be found at www.camp911.org.

• Van Buren Township Camp 9-1-1: Monday, July 23 & Tuesday, July 24

• Huron Township Camp 9-1-1: Thursday, July 26 & Friday, July 27

• Plymouth Township Camp 9-1-1: Thursday, Aug. 2 & Friday, Aug. 3

Paw Patrol Pals is an event being put on by HVA for the first time and will be hosted at the Plymouth Cultural Center on Wednesday, July 11. Geared toward preschool and elementary age children, Paw Patrol Pals features HVA’s real Pet CPR training dogs – Huey and Siren, who will help kids respond to pretend emergencies and treat teddy bear patients.

This event will also have Pet CPR demonstrations and Pet First Aid creation station, so children and their families can help their pets in the event of an emergency.