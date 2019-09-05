Huron Twp. Historical Society sets Farmers & Vintage Market Sept. 14

The Farmers & Vintage Market, hosted by the Huron Township Historical Commission, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Lajko Field, 22700 Huron River Dr., New Boston.

This event showcases the local farmers, crafters, and collectors in and near Huron Township. This event is free to the public and free for vendors.

Do you have produce you grow? Honey you harvest? Soap you make? Have you re-purposed something old into something new and usable? Do you have some vintage pieces just looking for a home, or are you just looking to support those who do? Then, this event is for you.

They are offering one free 10’x10′ space to you if are a maker, collector, creator, raiser, or grower. There is an additional 10’x10′ space available for a $25 fee.

Last year there were some “no shows” and to avoid that this year, they are asking for a $50 refundable deposit to hold your spot. You will get the deposit back when you check in the morning of the event.

For an application, contact Candace Myshock at (734) 307-4817, email hurontwphistoricalcommission@gmail.com or message them on Facebook. Provide an email address for the application to be sent to you.