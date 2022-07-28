Houston James one of 4 Republicans for State Senate seat on Aug. 2

Houston W. James, 23, of 28442 Dawnridge Dr., Flat Rock, returned his candidate form to the Independent past the deadline for inclusion in last week’s issue with other candidates.

He is running as a Republican for State Senator in the 4th District.

James graduated from Tiffin University in 2022 with a Bachelor of Criminal Justice (cum laude) in Homeland Security and Counter Terrorism. He is a graduate of Taylor Kennedy High School. His career experience includes working as an intern for Congressman Don Young of Alaska.

His club and organizations include: Perfect Spiral QB Training owner, Pheasants Forever, Alumni of Washington Center, Alumni of Stennis Center.

He said he is running for office because, “I want to be a senator for the people, not a politician. Being right of center politically, I feel I can bridge partisan divides to create the best policy for everyone.”

Once elected his goals are to, “Address: 1. Inflation. 2. Reduce gas/energy costs (open Line 5 which also protects union jobs). 3. Provide educational transparency to parents. 4. Promote small business. 5. Expand vocational education. 6. Roads.”

There are three other Republicans in the primary seeking to get their party’s nomination for the Nov. 6 general election: James Chapman of Van Buren Township, Michael Frazier of Romulus, and Beth Socia of Flat Rock. Socia did not return her candidate form and Chapman and Frazier were featured in last week’s Independent.

Darrin Camilleri, D, 2964 Harrison Ave., Trenton, is unopposed for the seat as a Democrat. There are no incumbents.

The district includes Belleville, Van Buren Township, Sumpter Township, Huron Township, Romulus, Wayne, Brownstown, Southgate, Flat Rock, Trenton, Grosse Ile, Gibraltar, and Wyandotte.