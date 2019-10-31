Heller, MacMullan, Petersmark to judge Community Art Show

Barbara Heller of the Detroit Institute of Arts will be the featured judge for the 10th -annual Community Art Show put on by the Belleville Area Council for the Arts this weekend at the Belleville Yacht Club.

The opening reception for the art show will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. This is the time to meet the judges and artists. Prize winners will be announced at 7:30 p.m.

The show is open to the public and free of charge. Public viewing continues from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.

A People’s Choice Award will be announced at the end of the show. All attendees will have a chance to choose the piece of art that they like the most.

Barbara Heller is currently the Director and Conservator of Special Projects and formerly the Chief Conservator at the DIA. She lectures, publishes, and serves on the board of directors and in advisory positions for several professional regional, national, and international organizations.

Sally Mac Mullan, former Hazel Park teacher, will also judge the art show. She has a bachelor of arts in painting from Michigan State University and a master of arts in early childhood education from Wayne State University. McMullan worked as illustrator for the Anchorage, Alaska school system on four different educational TV Series.

Belleville High School art teacher Ryan Petersmark will be the third judge.