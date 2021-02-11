Head-on collision kills one, injures four in Van Buren Township

A 19-year-old Van Buren Township resident was killed in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Belleville Road on Sunday that sent four others to hospitals with minor to critical injuries.

At about 6:25 p.m. the VBT Public Safety Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to Belleville Road, south of Ecorse Road, for a reported two-vehicle, head-on collision.

The preliminary investigation showed that a 16-year-old VBT resident was driving a black Pontiac G6 southbound on Belleville Road when he lost control of the vehicle. The Pontiac G6 crossed the center line of Belleville Road directly into the path of a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling northbound on Belleville Road and being driven by a 50-year-old Ypsilanti resident. The Trailblazer struck the Pontiac G6 on the rear passenger side.

The driver of the Pontiac G6 was treated at the scene and transported by HVA to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

A 17-year-old Van Buren Township resident, who was a passenger in the Pontiac G6 and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the VBT Fire Department, was treated at the scene and air-lifted by U of M Survival Flight to the University of Michigan Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The 19-year-old VBT resident, who was a second passenger in the Pontiac G6, was fatally injured in the accident.

The driver of the Trailblazer was treated at the scene and transported by HVA to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital where he was evaluated and discharged. A 55-year-old Ypsilanti resident, who was a passenger in the Trailblazer, was treated at the scene and transported by HVA to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital where she is listed in serious condition.

The VBT Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene ot conduct a follow-up investigation, collect data, and secure physical evidence. Belleville Road was closed to traffic between Ecorse and Robson roads for more than four hours, reopening around 11:22 p.m.

The accident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dale Harrison or Lt. Kenneth Floro at (734) 699-8930.

At Monday’s Zoom meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, School Supt. Pete Kudlak said the district is reeling from the accident.

He said one of their present students was driving and a 2020 Belleville High School graduate lost his life.

“It is a sad day in the district,” Supt. Kudlak said.