Hannan/S. Service Dr. construction under way to improve safety

Construction has begun on the intersection of Hannan Road and the S. I-94 Service Drive in Van Buren Township and Northline Road in the city of Romulus and is expected to continue until Sept. 17, dependent on the weather.

The roadwork is a cooperative effort between Romulus and Wayne County to improve road safety and reduce vehicle crashes at the intersection.

During the April to September construction, city employees will place a LED advance-warning sign to direct traffic and reduce accidents.

The boulevard intersection has been redesigned to be a single roadway crossing and a full traffic signal will be installed.