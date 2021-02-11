GriefShare to begin 13-week group at Romulus 5 Pts. Church

Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to register for the 13-week seminar/support group GriefShare at 5 Points Church.

The church, located at 37300 Goddard Rd. at Huron River Drive in Romulus, has been offering this program since 2005.

Many grieving people find they are only beginning the work of healing when friends or family have returned to their daily life routines. Past participants have related how helpful the information and follow-up discussions were to them.

Your bereavement experience may be recent or not so recent. You will find encouragement, comfort, and help in grieving the death of a loved one no matter what the cause of death. This is an opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling.

This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics. The DVD seminar features nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories of people, followed by a small group discussion about what was seen on the DVD.

GriefShare will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday evenings from Feb. 18 to May 13 with different DVDs each meeting. Registration is $15 which includes a workbook and weekly handouts.

There will be social distancing and masks are required. More information may be found at www.griefshare.org .