GriefShare seminar to meet at 5 Points Church in Romulus

A grief-recovery seminar and support group will meet at 5 Points Church in Romulus at 6 p.m. each Thursday starting Feb. 13. The church is located at 37300 Goddard Rd. at Huron River Drive.

GriefShare offers help and encouragement after the death of a family member or friend. It is a warm, caring environment and participants see their group as an “oasis” on their long journey through grief.

There are three key parts to a GriefShare experience:

1. Video seminar in which there will be encouraging, information-packed videos featuring leading grief recovery experts.

2. Support group with small group discussion about the weekly video content.

3. Workbook for journaling and personal study exercises that reinforce the weekly session topics.

Attend any or all sessions to receive coping skills on the journey of grief.

A $15 registration includes a workbook / journal and weekly handouts.

For more information call the church at (734) 941-1511 or see the website at www.griefshare.org .