Greg Laurain appointed president of Michigan chapter of FBI group

Van Buren Township Public Safety Director Gregory M. Laurain has been sworn in as president of the FBI National Academy Associates Michigan Chapter.

Judge Breeda O’Leary of 29th District Court swore him in, along with other members of the incoming executive board team, during their monthly meeting held virtually.

Laurain has served and held several positions on their executive boards, including secretary and vice president.

Since graduating from the FBI National Academy in 2005, he has served on the FBI Michigan Chapter’s curriculum committee and also as chairperson.

Laurain will represent the chapter’s 359 executive-level law enforcement professionals across Michigan during his two-year term.

“It’s an honor to serve in the position,” said Laurain. “I look forward to carrying on the mission and goals of the organization. The Chapter will continue to provide senior law-enforment professionals with the highest degree of law enforcement expertise, training, education, and information.”