Gov. Whitmer appoints Huron Township police chief to task force

Among the two-dozen people appointed to the Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform by Governor Gretchen Whitmer was Everette L. Robbins, II, chief of police and director of public safety for Huron Township.

Chief Robbins holds a Bachelor of Applied Sciences in Public Safety Studies from Siena Heights University and earned his MCOLES certification from Washtenaw County Community College.

He represents a police chief nominated by the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.

Gov. Whitmer signed an executive order in June creating the task force which will be chaired by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. She appointed two dozen people to the group. Appointees will serve for two-year terms expiring July 22, 2023. Appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.