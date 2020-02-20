Gov. Whitmer appoints Davis to Mich. Juvenile Justice Committee

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Amiyah L. Davis, of Detroit, to the Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice. Davis is a graduate of Belleville High School.

She is a youth council member with the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Davis is appointed to represent members under the age of 28 who have been, or are currently, under the jurisdiction of the juvenile justice system, for a term commencing Dec. 14, 2020 and expiring Dec 31, 2022. She succeeds Jessica Black whose term expired Dec. 31, 2019.

The Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice is an advisory body within the Department of Human Services that promotes the effective implementation of juvenile justice policy and greater administrative efficiency for juvenile justice programs. The Committee was created in accordance with the federal requirements under the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act of 1974 for receiving grant funds to support juvenile justice initiatives.

Appointments to this committee are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.