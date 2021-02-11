Gordon, Ann Runyon to celebrate 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 13

Gordon and Ann Runyon of Belleville were married in 1951 and will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 13.

The couple has six children, 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

The two started dating in 1946 when they lived in Dearborn. After getting married, in 1956 they moved to Belleville and have lived in the same home ever since.

Gordon worked as a welder at Hydra Matic and retired in 1982. Ann worked at Kmart for three years.

For 25 years they were snowbirds, residing in Kissimmee, Florida, during the winter months.

When asked what the secret to 70 years of marriage is, Gordon said, “Knowing someone is always right, and it is not you!” Ann replied: “Finding the right woman!”