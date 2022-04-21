GoFundMe pages set up for recent Sumpter, Belleville trailer fires

David Childs, whose trailer home on Utah Street in Holiday West mobile home park in Sumpter Township burned April 6, is seeking help by setting up a GoFundMe page. He calls it New Beginnings.

He said he and his girlfriend and her sister and boyfriend lived in the trailer with two children. He said when the fire was found in a back room around 9 a.m., they were able to get out of the home in their pajamas and no shoes. Their four cats have not been found and presumably died in the fire, he said.

He said the $600 the Red Cross gave them was almost gone by the next week. He is trying to get housing for them, food, and clothes.

Childs said he also has set up a Cash Ap: $DCCHILDS1993 .

Belleville fire

On Sunday, April 10, a fire destroyed a trailer home on Carmell Street in Belle Villa mobile home park. A female lived there with her child and she has gone on GoFundMe to seek donations to help them survive.