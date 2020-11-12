Glenn Silvenis earns RE/MAX Circle of Legends Award

Glenn Silvenis of RE/MAX Crossroads in Belleville has received the RE/MAX Circle of Legends Award which honors highly successful agents, based on sales volume and having completed 10 years of service with the company, with Silvenis assisting more than 2,500 clients.

Since its inception in 2001, the Circle of Legends Award has been achieved by less than half of one percent of all active agents in the RE/MAX network.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious award,” Silvenis said. “As a real estate agent with RE/MAX, I’m fully committed to helping my clients and consumers find the property that is right for them.

“I’m extremely proud to be a Circle of Legends Award winner and thankful to be surrounded by a supportive team who continues to encourage me to raise the bar in real estate,” he said.

Silvenis has been working in the real estate industry for more than 30 years and has extensive experience in Residential, Commercial and Land Development. Among Silvenis’ list of achievements, he has earned multiple RE/MAX Platinum Club Awards, RE/MAX Chairman’s Club Awards, The RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition, Silvenis served as Mayor of the City of Belleville and chairperson of Wayne County Community Development Block Grant Program. He actively supports The Belleville Rotary, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.