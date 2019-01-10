Get special Valentine pictures of pets at FMAR fund raiser

Pet Valentine pictures will be taken from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Friends of Michigan Animal Rescue, 51299 Arkona Rd., Sumpter Township, as a fund raiser for the no-kill shelter.

A $10 donation gets you one printed picture and one emailed picture. A $15 donation gets you one printed picture, one collage text, and a pet toy.

For more information, call the shelter at (734) 461-9458.