George Craven, Doug Brown are Grand Marshals for parade

Leading Saturday’s Christmas Parade as Grand Marshals will be George Craven and Doug Brown, both of Van Buren Township.

The lighted parade, presented by the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce, steps off from Belleville High School at 6 p.m.

Santa Claus will climb down from a fire engine at the end of the parade and be welcomed by Belleville city officials with the Key to the City. Then, Santa helps light the city Christmas Tree and goes off to talk to young boys and girls.

The parade starts at BHS and heads down West Columbia Avenue to Five Points and then up Main Street to the stage at Fourth Street.

A demonstration of cardio drumming will take place in front of the bandstand on the Fourth Street Square before the parade begins.

Those signed up to be in the parade as of Monday afternoon were:

• Sumpter Fire Department

• Chances Are Youth 4-H Group

• Willow Run Rosies Drill Team

• Bobby McShanes

• Girl Scout District 1103

• New Boston-Belleville United Varsity Hockey

• Wayne County Fair Grounds

• American Heritage Girls

• City of Belleville

• Boy Scout Troup 231

• Cub Scout Pack 822

• P&P Dance Centre

• Girl Scout Troup 75917

• Van Buren Soccer

• Huron Valley Ambulance

• Jazzercise

• Lincoln Community United Methodist Church

Other activities on Saturday include the Jingle Bell 1K and 5K Walk and Run at Horizon Park gazebo in Belleville starting at 9:45 a.m.; Animal Magic on the Fourth Street Square at noon; Santa’s Soup Contest, 2-4 p.m., Fourth Street Square; carriage rides at Roys Street, 3-5:30 p.m.; gingerbread decorating at library, 4:30-5:30 p.m.; live manager scene at the First United Methodist Church after the parade; and fireworks at 8 p.m.