Garage burns in Belleville

On Friday afternoon, Nov. 29, Belleville Fire Fighters, with mutual aid from Van Buren Township Fire Department, put out a fire that burned a garage with one-year-old Ford Explorer inside at the corner of Bedell Street and E. Huron River Drive.

A propane heater left running unattended in the garage may have been the cause of the fire, according to witnesses, but the insurance company was scheduled to come in on Dec. 3 to investigate the cause.