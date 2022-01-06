Friends of the Library set annual meeting for Saturday, Jan. 15

The Friends of the Belleville Area District Library will be holding their 2022 Annual Membership Meeting on at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, in the Cozadd Room of the Library. Members of the Friends of the Library and the public are invited to attend.

Minutes from the virtual 2021 annual meeting will be available and presented by the secretary. The treasurer will present the annual financial report. Committee chairs will present annual reports for book sales/public relations, online sales, membership, and programs/digital communication.

Elections of officers for the 2022 Board of Directors will take place. The following slate of officers has been approved by the current board. The proposed officers are Katerina Tyner, president; Donna Gilkey-Lavin, vice president; Manny Lavin, secretary and Rika Regentin, treasurer. Any additional nominations will be taken from the floor. Each attending member of the Friends will have one vote.

Membership brochures may be picked up at the library or obtained on-line at the library website: www.belleville.lib.mi.us. For more information follow the links: Contact Us, About Us, Friends of the Library.

Donations to the Friends of the Library are greatly appreciated. It is a non-profit, 501c(3) organization; donations are tax deductible.

The Friends have signed up to accept donations through Amazon. After filling your shopping cart, sign on to Amazon Smile, choose Friends of the Belleville Area District Library and a percentage of your purchase will automatically go to the Friends of BADL.

Used book sales have become popular in the Friends’ Nook in the library lobby. A long-awaited public book sale is being planned for May 6 and 7. More information on the first-ever, two-day sale will be forthcoming.

Revenue from the book sales and donations are used for Summer Reading Programs, participation in Lake Fest, Harvest Fest and Winter Fest and other library activities.