Friends of Library to hold annual business meeting on Jan. 11

The Friends of the Belleville Area District Library will hold their monthly board meeting at 10 a.m. Jan. 11, in the program room of the Fred C. Fischer Library, followed by the annual membership business meeting at 11 a.m. Members of the Friends of the Library and the public are invited to attend.

Minutes from the 2019 Annual Meeting will be available and presented by the secretary. The treasurer will present the annual financial report. Committee chairs will present annual reports for book sales, online sales, membership, public relations and programs.

Elections of officers for the 2020 board of directors will take place. The current slate of officers has been approved by the board for re-election. They are Donna Gilkey-Lavin, president; Katerina Tyner, vice president; Rika Regentin, secretary; and Manny Lavin, treasurer. Any additional nominations will be taken from the floor.

The 2020 Celebration and Annual Awards Meeting, “Find Your Place at the Library,” will be held during National Library Week on April 25 in the new library.

The Fred C. Fischer will be closing its doors on Monday, Jan. 13. The new Sumpter Media Center at 23465 Sumpter Rd. will be opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13. For more information go to website: www.belleville.lib.mi.us .