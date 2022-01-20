Friends of Library reelect Katerina Tyner as president

The Friends of the Belleville Area District Library held their annual general membership meeting on Saturday, Jan. 15. Officers for 2022 were elected. Rika Regentin is treasurer, Manny Lavin is secretary, Donna Gilkey-Lavin is vice president and Katerina Tyner was reelected president.

Presented were the 2021 annual treasurer’s report and committee reports for membership, used-book sales, on-line book sales and public relations.

Library Director Mary Jo Suchy gave “Reflections on 2021,” sharing difficulties in keeping the library open the past year with changing COVID restrictions. She said she is looking forward to more in-person programming for 2022, currently being scheduled by the library staff.