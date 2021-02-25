Friends of Library elect Katerina Tyner as president

At its annual meeting on Jan. 30, the Friends of the Belleville Area District Library unanimously elected Katerina Tyner as its new president for 2021.

Donna Gilkey-Lavin, who had served as president for the past three years was elected vice-president. Treasurer Manny Lavin and Secretary Rika Regentin were reelected.

Gilkey-Lavin explained that there is a three-year term limit in the bylaws.

She said as a “peaceful transition” she is passing the gavel to Tyner, but since the meeting was by Zoom, she couldn’t really hand it to her.

Tyner introduced herself, saying she was raised in Detroit and has been in the Belleville community for 20 years. She said she is an ordained minister and associate minister of her church. She has been an adult literacy tutor and attended Eastern Michigan University.

She said she now is working for Van Buren Public Schools teaching reading intervention. She said one student told her he had no books in his home and she said, “We’ve got to get him some books.” And, they did. “I’m excited about reading and I love the library,” Tyner concluded.

There usually are awards presented at the annual meeting, but this year there were no awards because the abbreviated meeting was by Zoom.

Treasurer Lavin presented a detailed financial report showing a balance of $18,776.22, up from last January’s total of $16,268.37. He said they had contributed to help the library with summer reading programs and programs on line.

Membership chairwoman Marty Wilson said she’s pretty much on vacation right now because of COVID. She said the memberships for 2020 were extended through 2021, but she plans to be sending out membership payment notices next fall for 2022.

Regentin reported on online book sales, that totaled $944.74, which was way down from more than $2,000 in 2019.

Gilkey-Levin said there is very limited shelf space in the library for used book sales and Regentin is the backbone of the book sales right now.

Regentin said the Levins also come in weekly to restock books on the shelves, along with Elaine Gutierrez sometimes. Until the library gets back to its new normal, they have not accepted book donations from the public. In the last few months they have earned a few hundred dollars in lobby sales.

Sharon Peters, president of the Belleville Area District Library board of directors, said her neighbor has several boxes of books to donate and many are African-American books.

Library Director Mary Jo Suchy said they have been limiting donations to two grocery bags of books at one time. She confirmed the library goes through donations to see if there are books to add to its collection.

When Friends’ member Barbara Rogalle Miller asked if the limited space for used books is going to change, Gilkey-Lavin said they have a small closet where books can be held, a couple of shelves, and a work space.

“So far there is plenty of room,” she said, adding there are two or three large shelves in the lobby and in the future there will be more space.

Gilkey-Lavin said African-American books are very popular right now and people are very grateful to get nice books at a good price.

Gutierrez gave her public relations report, saying there wasn’t a lot to advertise last year. She thanked those who helped alert the public to library events.

Director Suchy thanked the Friends for all of their support, especially moral support over the last year.

“We went through a lot of emotions, but not boredom,” Suchy said. She said with the leap year, the community lept into the new library. The kids’ room was packed and people sat next to the fireplace reading newspapers and books.

“That lasted two weeks and then we were forced to close by COVID,” Suchy said. She said after installing protective equipment they were finally able to open in stages and they are working to keep everybody safe and follow the law. She is looking forward to eventually having a grand opening.

She said now the public can come into the building, browse upstairs and downstairs, and use the computers, but they can’t stay for a long time. She said they call it “Grab and Go” and people can also get curbside delivery

“We are one of the few libraries as far along in our opening,” Suchy said.

Board president Peters congratulated Suchy for being on top of the COVID restrictions. She said people now can come in and use the computers, which is very important because some don’t have computers to use at home.

Peters urged the public to come in and walk around and look at the new building.

Peters said the Friends hold a special role in fund development. When there were various shortages for the library construction, an ad hoc committee was formed to raise funds and the 501c3 of the Friends was the way people could donate, she said.

She said they will be transitioning back to having the Friends be in charge of that, with maybe structuring a little more how it works.

Suchy said the library will be naming the children’s garden for the Friends who provided it.

“That is our job to raise money to acquire the things we need for a library for our community that is second to none,” Gilkey-Lavin said.