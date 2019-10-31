‘Friday Fill-up!’ expands again to feed more local students

Attention, Belleville residents! The community juggernaut of Trinity Episcopal Church’s “Friday Fill-up!” program simply cannot be stopped!

This outreach ministry provides a week-end food kit to local schoolchildren in need containing six meals and at least three snacks to ensure they receive proper nutrition over the weekend.

Starting with 20 children served at Rawsonville Elementary in January 2018, the “Friday Fill-up!” team at Trinity has partnered with local civic groups — Rotary, Lions, and Kiwanis — as well as community organizations such as Newcomers and Neighbors of Canton, to facilitate expansion. The program has ballooned to a current 100 children enrolled in Rawsonville, Tyler, and Edgemont elementary schools.

Trinity’s team plans to expand to 120 schoolchildren enrolled as need is identified. Just how many meals is that? During the 2019-20 school year approximately 25,000 meals and 13,000 snacks will be provided, completely free of charge.

If you are interested in how you can help end childhood food insecurity in our neighborhood, contact Trinity Episcopal Church at (734) 699-3361. Volunteers are welcome and opportunities are always available.

— Gabby Burton